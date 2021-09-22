J. Cole drops surprise song & music video 'Heaven's EP' and fans are living for it!

US rapper J Cole's Heaven's EP is fresh off the presses and is already a hit with his fans across the globe.

Hip hop fans are delighted after the unexpected happened, leaving them with a new track and music video, repurposing a beat off Drake's latest release.

Rapping on a beat found on Pipe Down, one of the tracks off Drake's album Certified Lover Boy, J. Cole's latest drop since The Off-Season has fans lauding the song as a bop.

“Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me.

“Behind Drake and Dot, yeah them n***** is superstars to me.”