J. Cole drops surprise song & music video 'Heaven's EP' and fans are living for it!

22 September 2021 - 10:00
J.Cole gave the people what they needed after surprising fans with a new song and music video.
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images

US rapper J Cole's Heaven's EP is fresh off the presses and is already a hit with his fans across the globe.

Hip hop fans are delighted after the unexpected happened, leaving them with a new track and music video, repurposing a beat off Drake's latest release.

Rapping on a beat found on Pipe Down, one of the tracks off Drake's album Certified Lover Boy, J. Cole's latest drop since The Off-Season has fans lauding the song as a bop.

“Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me.

“Behind Drake and Dot, yeah them n***** is superstars to me.”

The music video, set in Las Vegas, shows off J. Cole's style of visuals and that, together with his unmatched rap skills, landed him on the Twitter trends list.

“J. Cole fans eating this year,” said one user.

Check out the reactions from social media below:

Though the album just hit the charts, Drake's Certified Lover Boy has been the talk of the town after it was compared to Kanye's recent release Donda

Users took to Twitter recently to compare the albums, as the pair are known to drop their on dates close to one another. 

Before OVO could even drop the tracklist for his album, fans were quick to bring up Drake and Kanye’s “beef” and compare the two, as the release dates for their latest jams were just days apart.

Certified Lover Boy has a 21-song tracklist which features some of our faves, including Jay-Z, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott, Future and Kid Cudi. Kanye’s Donda has 26 songs, with critics saying it is the most “vulnerable” Ye has allowed himself to be through music.

