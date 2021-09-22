Prince Kaybee says artists shouldn’t be featured unless they contribute to the music

DJ Prince Kaybee has come for artists who feature on tracks but haven't contributed to the making of the music, and has taken the opportunity to defend fellow musician Sir Trill after backlash last week.

As the battle of "who wrote what" continues among SA musicians, Prince Kaybee has weighed in on the debate over artists who do or do not contribute to the music-making.

After Boohle supposedly equated Cassper Nyovest's contribution to nothing on the amapiano hit Siyathandana during an interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill, SA has been split on how they feel about the rapper and other musicians who allegedly do the same.

Hosh hitmaker Kaybee had some thoughts to share on the matter. Advising his fellow industry compadres, the star said artists who don't play a part in the composition of a song shouldn't get a feature on said song.

He believes those who are just there for "the aesthetics" have no place on the track, and it hurts to see these artists benefit from others' hard work.

“Don’t feature artists whot don’t contribute to the music composition or lyrics, people who are just there for aesthetics, now deals are coming in and they must be paid because they are on the title of the song. It hurts,” he tweeted.