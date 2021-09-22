Prince Kaybee says artists shouldn’t be featured unless they contribute to the music
DJ Prince Kaybee has come for artists who feature on tracks but haven't contributed to the making of the music, and has taken the opportunity to defend fellow musician Sir Trill after backlash last week.
As the battle of "who wrote what" continues among SA musicians, Prince Kaybee has weighed in on the debate over artists who do or do not contribute to the music-making.
After Boohle supposedly equated Cassper Nyovest's contribution to nothing on the amapiano hit Siyathandana during an interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill, SA has been split on how they feel about the rapper and other musicians who allegedly do the same.
Hosh hitmaker Kaybee had some thoughts to share on the matter. Advising his fellow industry compadres, the star said artists who don't play a part in the composition of a song shouldn't get a feature on said song.
He believes those who are just there for "the aesthetics" have no place on the track, and it hurts to see these artists benefit from others' hard work.
“Don’t feature artists whot don’t contribute to the music composition or lyrics, people who are just there for aesthetics, now deals are coming in and they must be paid because they are on the title of the song. It hurts,” he tweeted.
Don’t feature artists that don’t contribute to the music composition or lyrics, people that are just there for aesthetics💔, now deals are coming in and they must be paid because they are on the title of the song😭. It hurts😤— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 21, 2021
Users weighed in on Prince Kaybee's thoughts, with many sharing their own verdicts on all that has unravelled during the past week.
Check out their reactions here:
Difficult one. Because sometimes you need those artists to take your brand/talent to people out there— KULANI MABASA (@_kulani_mabasa_) September 21, 2021
In short oreng pila pila? Kera Nna I'm not even a musician - o buwa ka mang kabelo 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/4zwFuxNFpa— Less_dub (@less_dub) September 21, 2021
Earlier this week, the musician also took the opportunity to defend amapiano musician Sir Trill.
After he received backlash for the song Shiyi'indoda eDubai with Khanyi Mbau and for allegedly cancelling an interview at the last minute, Prince Kaybee swooped in to defend the musician, saying the supposed attacks will kill his career before it started.
“This is how you kill an upcoming artist's career, instill fear in them just because they can’t make the interview. This wasn’t gonna make it to social media if it was an artist radio respects,” Kaybee wrote.
This is how you kill an upcoming artist career, instil fear in them just because they can’t make the interview. This wasn’t gnna make it to social media if it was an artist radio respects. https://t.co/hj3okOHKU9— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 17, 2021