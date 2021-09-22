WATCH | ‘I don’t care who you are, don’t call me before 9’, scolds Somizi

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has shared some of his personal rules regarding phone etiquette and answering calls.

In an IG video, sharing moments and thoughts about life with his fans, the star had a bone to pick in front of his bathroom mirror.

“I have something to share. I’ve got 20 seconds,” he said.

Somizi took issue with those who insist on calling him before 9am. He advised that they don’t do it, unless there is genuinely an emergency.

“Guys, I forever have an issue with this: don’t call me early in the morning before 9am. I don’t care who you are, don’t call me before 9, please.

“Do not call me before 9 o’clock unless its an emergency. Like honestly? It is an emergency and we know each other on that level and if it is an emergency, call once and then text. Do you understand? Text, because I am not going to answer your cal,l unfortunately,” he said.

He went on to tell those who have his number that it is nothing personal but he just isn’t in the mood to talk at that time of the day. He said that too many calls in the morning could catch you a block if you are too persistent with him.

“I am not being mean. I am sleeping or I am just in my zone, watching the sun, watching the sky, the birds. I don’t want to talk. I don’t want to talk, guys. So if it is an emergency send a text, If you want to be in my bad books in terms of phone call courtesy, call me two, three, four times — four is a block, two is a ‘what the fudge’. ”

Watch here: