'ANC is my political home' - Criselda Kananda responds to backlash

Though the snaps were nothing out of the ordinary for Criselda, many of her fans took to the comment section of the post expressing their concern for her support of the ANC.

Some labelled her as “part of the problem”.

With the comments piling on, Criselda decided to address the haters.

“Who’s judging your choices?” she asked.

After the backlash, she decided to make her position clear: that she is an ardent supporter of the ANC. She said that even if it has been “infiltrated” by criminals, the ANC is still her political home

“If you knew me, you would know that the ANC is my political home. It may be infiltrated by thugs but that doesn’t change the fact that it is my political home. You appreciating my active citizenry doesn’t take away from the fact that I contribute of myself because of the ANC’s teachings. The ones who steal, I don’t know who influenced their behaviour, definitely not the ideals of the ANC,” she said.

In a 2016 interview with City Press, Criselda said being a politician wasn't on the cards for her.

“I had to choose between radio and politics. I would rather grow with a brand that I have established for years - fighting for human rights and changing people's lives,” Criselda said, before adding: “I don't have ambitions to become a politician. It appears to me that you don't have to be a politician to serve, but a mouthpiece of the community,” she said.