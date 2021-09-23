Cassper Nyovest hits back at Costa Titch's claims to be 'fixing' SA hip-hop
Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on Costa Titch's comments about fixing what other hip-hop artists broke before they “jumped ship” to other genres.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Cassper mocked Costa, saying he found his claims to be laughable and he wanted to hear him say it to his face.
“Apparently hip-hop don't need Cassper Nyovest. They coming together and things are looking bright. Costa Ebile are yena he is fixing what I destroyed. Azange kea tsega yana mo lifeng. (I've never laughed so hard in my life). I'm back in SA and I can't wait to run into him so he must explain in person,” he wrote.
Apparently Hip Hop don't need Cassper Nyovest!!! They coming together and things are looking bright!!! Costa Ebile are yena he is fixing what i destroyed. Azange kea tsega yana mo lifeng. I'm back in SA and I can't wait to run into him so he must explain in person... https://t.co/yZZGdDqDA6— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 22, 2021
It all started when Costa took to his Instagram stories saying that he, along with other rappers, was mending the mistakes of artists who had started doing amapiano.
“SA Hip Hop is uniting right now. If you jumped ship, stay there and let us fix what you broke, respectfully,” he wrote.
While Costa did not drop names, fans speculated that Cassper was catching the strays.
Cassper is adamant that the SA hip-hop space is in dire need for him to make a contribution and rapper Blaklez tried to cool the temperature a little.
“Your contribution to the game is unquestionable. Hip hop needs you and everyone else that contributes positively to it,” he wrote.
Bars are cool too.... bangers are a necessity for the genre. I understand that much. Your contribution to the game is unquestionable. Hip hop needs you and everyone else that contributes positively to it. https://t.co/lZtKI5hiwq— Brother Bear 🐻 (@Blaklez) September 22, 2021
Earlier this month, Cassper teased that he would be releasing a hip-hop track featuring a young rapper, leaving his fans on the edge of their seats.
“I see the SA hip-hop chats back home. If y'all are nice to me, I'll drop one hip-hop banger in Sep. Also, it'll be a collabo with one of the new kids. A definite knocker. Y'all gotta be on your best behaviour in my comments, doe.”
I see the SA Hip Hop chats back home. If yall are nice to me, I'll drop 1 Hip Hop Banger in Sep. Also it'll be a Collabo with one of the new kids. A definite knocker, yall gotta be on your best behavior in my comments doe. Tell me I'm the greatest, that type of shit. Let's go!!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 1, 2021