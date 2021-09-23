Cassper Nyovest hits back at Costa Titch's claims to be 'fixing' SA hip-hop

Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on Costa Titch's comments about fixing what other hip-hop artists broke before they “jumped ship” to other genres.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Cassper mocked Costa, saying he found his claims to be laughable and he wanted to hear him say it to his face.

“Apparently hip-hop don't need Cassper Nyovest. They coming together and things are looking bright. Costa Ebile are yena he is fixing what I destroyed. Azange kea tsega yana mo lifeng. (I've never laughed so hard in my life). I'm back in SA and I can't wait to run into him so he must explain in person,” he wrote.