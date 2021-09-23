'I don't know why Metro FM hangs onto him' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at 'boring' and 'lame' MoFlava

Poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai sparked fierce debate on the TL on Thursday when she claimed that Metro FM presenter MoFlava is “boring” and questioned why he was still at the station.

Though not everyone is going to be your fave on the radio, Ntsiki shared her thoughts on MoFlava - like she does with everything else.

She told her followers on Twitter that the radio presenter has a “boring” personality and said she did not know why he was still the host of the station's breakfast show.

Ntsiki feels like there needs to be a reshuffle, without the cabinet.

“I don't know why Metro FM hang onto MoFlava. He is so lame and mediocre, especially for a breakfast show. What a boring personality with nothing to offer! reshuffle!” she wrote.