POLL | Do you have a 'do not call' cut-off time?
Do you have a cut-off time for phone calls?
The debate was started by media personality Somizi Mhlongo, who told people in his circle not to call him before 9am.
“Don't call me early in the morning, before 9am. I don't care who you are, do not call me before 9am unless it's an emergency and we know each other on that level.
“If it's not an emergency, call once and then text. Text because I'm not going to answer your call, unfortunately,” he said in an Instagram live.
The same applies to video calls, said Somizi.
“I've got a handful of people that I can take their video calls any time because I know it's going to be worth it and it's going to be fun, not just anybody. If you want to video call me send a text and say 'may I', 'can I?', he said.
Many of his followers could relate to his view and took to the comments to share their thoughts on the issue.
Mikatekopet123 wrote: “Video calls are worst, you must warn me first.”
Nondumiso.dlams0505 wrote: “Exactly how I literally feel every day you ai guys.”
Sneh_prettygl said: “I fully understand, because those terms and conditions are exactly the same as mine.”