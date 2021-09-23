POLL | Do you have a 'do not call' cut-off time?

Do you have a cut-off time for phone calls?

The debate was started by media personality Somizi Mhlongo, who told people in his circle not to call him before 9am.

“Don't call me early in the morning, before 9am. I don't care who you are, do not call me before 9am unless it's an emergency and we know each other on that level.

“If it's not an emergency, call once and then text. Text because I'm not going to answer your call, unfortunately,” he said in an Instagram live.