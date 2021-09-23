TshisaLIVE

POLL | Do you have a 'do not call' cut-off time?

23 September 2021 - 13:00
Somgaga schooled his fans on 'phone etiquette'.
Somgaga schooled his fans on 'phone etiquette'.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Do you have a cut-off time for phone calls?

The debate was started by media personality Somizi Mhlongo, who told people in his circle not to call him before 9am.

“Don't call me early in the morning, before 9am. I don't care who you are, do not call me before 9am unless it's an emergency and we know each other on that level.

“If it's not an emergency, call once and then text. Text because I'm not going to answer your call, unfortunately,” he said in an Instagram live.

The same applies to video calls, said Somizi.

“I've got a handful of people that I can take their video calls any time because I know it's going to be worth it and it's going to be fun, not just anybody. If you want to video call me send a text and say 'may I', 'can I?', he said. 

Many of his followers could relate to his view and took to the comments to share their thoughts on the issue.

Mikatekopet123 wrote: “Video calls are worst, you must warn me first.”

Nondumiso.dlams0505 wrote: “Exactly how I literally feel every day you ai guys.”

Sneh_prettygl said: “I fully understand, because those terms and conditions are exactly the same as mine.”

READ MORE

WATCH | ‘I don’t care who you are, don’t call me before 9’, scolds Somizi

Somizi has warned those with his number not to call before 9am unless it is urgent!
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Somizi returns to choreography after a two year break

Somizi goes back to choreography following his exit from 'Idols SA'.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Mzansi reacts to Ithana dropping out of 'Idols SA' race amid health concerns

"I know that this will not be the last time South Africans see her on their screen," said M-Net's Local Channels Entertainment director Nomsa Philiso ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Careful who you welcome into your personal space’ — Josiah De Disciple’s ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | 'Skeem Saam' actor Clement Maosa teams up with King Monada again TshisaLIVE
  3. Hold up! what? Nadia Nakai trends after Vic Mensa shows off his new 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I’m 38, I’ve got different priorities in my life' - Sizwe Dhlomo responds to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Mini Bentley & ‘performance’ by mom! Inside Cassper’s son Khotso’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app