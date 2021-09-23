Refilwe Modiselle gives flowers to people who helped her get where she is

She's made her mark as SA's first successful model living with albinism, an actress and activist. Throughout Refilwe Modiselle's journey she's collected many accolades while taking notable strides, and today a digital series as part of the My People My Everything campaign with Metropolitan.

“I understood my purpose at an early age, where I could make sense of the impact I was making through the work and things I was accomplishing. Being able to sit down with people who are sound in mind and spirit can also help you discern your life's mission,” she told TshisaLIVE.

If you follow Refilwe's journey it's easy to see her family has been very instrumental in being a firm support structure and safe space for her.

“Having a family like mine by my side has always motivated to me to strive to be the best person I can be. They are my anchor in this entire life journey. Something every person needs in building a firm sense of self without having to seek validation from the outside.”