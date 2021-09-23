Scandal! actors Nomvelo Makhanya and Mathews Rantsoma spill the tea on their on-screen romance

When it comes to on-screen romance, fans often think that the actors' relationship spills over off set.

That's not the case with Scandal! actors Nomvelo Makhanya and Mathews Rantsoma, who are both dating other people. They dished on the conversations they have when getting into character, to make their "love" seem real.

They recently got married on the show and have had the audience captivated as they follow their story.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nomvelo said she found playing the character of Lindiwe Ngema pure bliss.

“It was a fun process, one thing I enjoy about my character is that I get to live vicariously through her. There are certain things I've never gone through personally but I get to go through her.” she says.

Speaking of the disclaimers they give each other when doing intimate scenes, Nomvelo says she finds it easy to get into character.

“Mathews and I have always been very comfortable with each other from day one, I think also because I know him from back in school. From day one we just said let's just play, whatever comes, comes. I guess one disclaimer I've given him was just the breath mints, but that's just standard.”