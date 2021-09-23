WATCH | LEVELS! Faith Nketsi's boyfriend gifted her this fancy Range Rover for their anniversary
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi broke the internet this week after revealing that her boyfriend gifted her a Range Rover as an anniversary present.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the entertainer shared footage of her unveiling her new set of wheels, and her emotional reaction to the surprise.
Imagine receiving a range rover for i anniversary yomjolo. Bo Faith Nketsi are living pic.twitter.com/xbEpuKi1hp— Balondiwe🌸 (@Londi__we) September 22, 2021
Mzansi shared their reaction to the news, wishing they had the same for themselves.
Whatever Faith Nketsi said in her prayers 🕯🕯🕯— BONFIT (@BonoloMaphutha) September 22, 2021
A Range Rover for their first anniversary? 🥺
Dear Farah Gawd..... It doesn't have to be a Range Rover like Faith Nketsi's , even a KWID as a present e ntse le shap. pic.twitter.com/nQUe8Bt1VW— Greenlights (@Rrrrrraaah) September 22, 2021
Kings don't let Faith Nketsi's boyfriend break ur confidence with that Range Rover. We're still killing it with our street wisetwos. pic.twitter.com/2UTeu11gqp— Caxton Mania (@CaxtonMania88) September 22, 2021
Faith Nketsi’s man bought her a Range Rover for their anniversary and so many black men are angry 💀 There’s this weird trend of black men getting angry when black women get spoiled with expensive gifts. Ge e le makgowa ke tuu. Elore are black women not deserving? Bathong 🤨— Motshidisi (@TshidiBaby_) September 22, 2021
The reality TV star has been linked with businessman Nzuzo Njilo but they have not commented on the rumours.
Regardless, Faith was clearly smitten as she gushed over her man on social media.
Faith has become a household name over the past few years, scoring her own reality show on BET called Have Faith.
Speaking on her success, she shared a Twitter post saying she hopes to inspire young girls to believe in themselves despite what people say about them.
“One thing I hope young girls take from me is, be yourself and stick to it. Never let people’s opinions of how a woman needs to act limit you. Break that box and flourish! Stand your ground, even if it confuses others. Trends change all the time, trust me it will all make sense one day.”