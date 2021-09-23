WATCH | LEVELS! Faith Nketsi's boyfriend gifted her this fancy Range Rover for their anniversary

The reality TV star has been linked with businessman Nzuzo Njilo but they have not commented on the rumours.

Regardless, Faith was clearly smitten as she gushed over her man on social media.

Faith has become a household name over the past few years, scoring her own reality show on BET called Have Faith.

Speaking on her success, she shared a Twitter post saying she hopes to inspire young girls to believe in themselves despite what people say about them.

“One thing I hope young girls take from me is, be yourself and stick to it. Never let people’s opinions of how a woman needs to act limit you. Break that box and flourish! Stand your ground, even if it confuses others. Trends change all the time, trust me it will all make sense one day.”