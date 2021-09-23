TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LEVELS! Faith Nketsi's boyfriend gifted her this fancy Range Rover for their anniversary

23 September 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Surprise! Faith Nketsi was gifted a Range Rover from her boyfriend for her anniversary.
Surprise! Faith Nketsi was gifted a Range Rover from her boyfriend for her anniversary.
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi broke the internet this week after revealing that her boyfriend gifted her a Range Rover as an anniversary present.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the entertainer shared footage of her unveiling her new set of wheels, and her emotional reaction to the surprise.

Mzansi shared their reaction to the news, wishing they had the same for themselves. 

The reality TV star has been linked with businessman Nzuzo Njilo but they have not commented on the rumours.

Regardless, Faith was clearly smitten as she gushed over her man on social media.

Faith has become a household name over the past few years, scoring her own reality show on BET called Have Faith.

Speaking on her success, she shared a Twitter post saying she hopes to inspire young girls to believe in themselves despite what people say about them.

“One thing I hope young girls take from me is, be yourself and stick to it. Never let people’s opinions of how a woman needs to act limit you. Break that box and flourish! Stand your ground, even if it confuses others. Trends change all the time, trust me it will all make sense one day.”

READ MORE

IN MEMES | ‘Is everyone in her circle hot?’ — Faith Nketsi’s reality show keeps viewers glued

After watching Faith Nketsi's show, tweeps agree SA has beautiful women!
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi builds her mom her dream house!

"I’m so proud of myself," an excited Faith shared.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

LISTEN | Faith Nketsi finally shares what happened to her rap career & that deal with DJ Maphorisa

Faith Nketsi finally reveals how and why her rap career "died" ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Careful who you welcome into your personal space’ — Josiah De Disciple’s ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | 'Skeem Saam' actor Clement Maosa teams up with King Monada again TshisaLIVE
  3. Hold up! what? Nadia Nakai trends after Vic Mensa shows off his new 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I’m 38, I’ve got different priorities in my life' - Sizwe Dhlomo responds to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Mini Bentley & ‘performance’ by mom! Inside Cassper’s son Khotso’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app