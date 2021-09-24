LISTEN | From dancing at taxi ranks to becoming SA’s super star! Makhadzi tells her story

Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi comes from humble beginnings. The Ghanama hitmaker went from dancing at taxi ranks to entertaining the entire country, and she believes being proud of who and where she comes from made her stand out.

Hailing from a small village called Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani, the singer has managed — through hard work and determination — to climb the ladder of success.

“Looking at how far I’ve come, I struggled a lot when I started but at that time I enjoyed what I used to do because I didn’t start by making music. I wanted to make money through music. I was doing music because I liked dancing so I was doing it out of love and not knowing I will be where I am today. I feel like it was God’s will and he knows my destiny,” Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE.

