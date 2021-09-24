LISTEN | Uncle Vinny gets candid about fame and being the coolest uncle in the streets

He's a TV presenter on MTV Base and actor by profession but he's renowned for his dance videos that have gone viral on social media while MCing events, and now Uncle Vinny is expanding his portfolio as a reality TV star.

“This is what I envisioned myself doing while I was still in high school. It's something I've always looked forward to. This is my path and this is what I'm going to follow for the rest of my life,” Vinny said in an interview with TshisaLIVE.

Vinny said he always knew he “belonged” to the streets while he was in school and because he was always out and about, “haters” thought he was going to fail.

“My parents are very happy as long as I'm following what I like. The only thing they were crying about was my matric. I did my matric and I passed, unfortunately for the haters who thought I would not pass and I took a decision to follow what I want to do.”

