NoStringsAttached — Zodwa Wabantu chats about her latest ‘sex partner’

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed she's found another younger man copulate with whom to copulate.

In her recent Instagram posts, the entertainer has been sharing videos and images of a man fondling her.

“Do you know him? Is he yours? Do you want him? For now, he is with me, Zoda Wabantu. Good night,” she wrote in a post.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa clarified she was not in a relationship but was having sexual relations with the young man.

“I don’t have a boyfriend. We’re just having sex,” she said.