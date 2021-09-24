#NoStringsAttached — Zodwa Wabantu chats about her latest ‘sex partner’
‘I don’t have a boyfriend. We’re just having sex’
Zodwa Wabantu has revealed she's found another younger man copulate with whom to copulate.
In her recent Instagram posts, the entertainer has been sharing videos and images of a man fondling her.
“Do you know him? Is he yours? Do you want him? For now, he is with me, Zoda Wabantu. Good night,” she wrote in a post.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa clarified she was not in a relationship but was having sexual relations with the young man.
“I don’t have a boyfriend. We’re just having sex,” she said.
The reality star is not one to keep anything private and has happily shared who is in her bed with her followers and fans.
Her relationships have been public and she treats her one-night stands and sex partners in the same manner.
Zodwa recently left Twitter in a shambles when she revealed in an interview on Drink Or Tell The Truth with Lasizwe that she had slept with Thabo Mabogwane of Black Motion .
The mother of one trended for hours after she said: “Someone famous that I f*cked, I think three weeks back, was Thabo from Black Motion. Yes we had sex. It is not a secret. Apparently he has a girlfriend. It’s none of my business.”
Thabo has since confirmed the claims in a video on his social media.
Zodwa has also been vocal about her interest in younger men, explaining she gravitates towards them because they are “adventurous and outgoing.”
“They are young, adventurous, outgoing, ambitious. They have their dreams ahead of them. I’ve already lived my life. I don’t have a controlling old man who wants me to clean and cook because I have a busy life. My younger lover when he’s busy and I’m also busy, it’s a win-win situation. There is no stress when you date a younger person,” Zodwa said.