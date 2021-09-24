TshisaLIVE

#NoStringsAttached — Zodwa Wabantu chats about her latest ‘sex partner’

‘I don’t have a boyfriend. We’re just having sex’

24 September 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Zodwa Wabantu speaks about her new sex partner.
Zodwa Wabantu speaks about her new sex partner.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed she's found another younger man copulate with whom to copulate.

In her recent Instagram posts, the entertainer has been sharing videos and images of a man fondling her.

“Do you know him? Is he yours? Do you want him? For now, he is with me, Zoda Wabantu. Good night,” she wrote in a post.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa clarified she was not in a relationship but was having sexual relations with the young man.

“I don’t have a boyfriend. We’re just having sex,” she said.

The reality star is not one to keep anything private and has happily shared who is in her bed with her followers and fans.

Her relationships have been public and she treats her one-night stands and sex partners in the same manner.

Zodwa recently left Twitter in a shambles when she revealed in an interview on Drink Or Tell The Truth with Lasizwe that she had slept with Thabo Mabogwane of Black Motion . 

The mother of one trended for hours after she said: “Someone famous that I f*cked, I think three weeks back, was Thabo from Black Motion. Yes we had sex. It is not a secret. Apparently he has a girlfriend. It’s none of my business.”

Thabo has since confirmed the claims in a video on his social media.

Zodwa has also been vocal about her interest in younger men, explaining she gravitates towards them because they are “adventurous and outgoing.”

“They are young, adventurous, outgoing, ambitious. They have their dreams ahead of them. I’ve already lived my life. I don’t have a controlling old man who wants me to clean and cook because I have a busy life. My younger lover when he’s busy and I’m also busy, it’s a win-win situation. There is no stress when you date a younger person,” Zodwa said.

LOL! #Cold front has Zodwa Wabantu calling for Thabo — saying 'I will never sing again'

Zodwa says this time she won't kiss and tell!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Twitter reacts to Black Motion's Thabo's response to Zodwa Wabantu's claims

Zodwa Wabantu alleged that she has had sex with Black Motions' Thabo and also explained why she 'hates' Zahara among other things...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zodwa Wabantu on marriage: I want to get married for me, not for a man

When will Zodwa get married? When she wants to.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Hold up! what? Nadia Nakai trends after Vic Mensa shows off his new 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I don't know why Metro FM hangs onto him' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Scandal! actors Nomvelo Makhanya and Mathews Rantsoma spill the tea on their ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | ‘I don’t care who you are, don’t call me before 9’, scolds Somizi TshisaLIVE
  5. Prince Kaybee says artists shouldn’t be featured unless they contribute to the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app