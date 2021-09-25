Nelisiwe Sibiya hits back at those who have no respect for others

No matter how high she soars, actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya says respect is one of the most important values she holds on to.

In an inspirational Instagram post, the Durban Gen actress said respect is one thing she will always preach to her followers and loved ones.

She said showing respect to others, regardless of who they are, doesn't diminish one's character.

“I do not care if you have all the money in the world,but if you do not have respect, wow, I feel sorry for you,” she said.

Nelisiwe also said that in her come up, fame and fortune wouldn't change her true self.

“If there is one thing I pray about every day it’s always being humble and always respectful. I pray no amount of money or fame will change that!” she wrote.