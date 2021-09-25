TshisaLIVE

Nelisiwe Sibiya hits back at those who have no respect for others

25 September 2021 - 12:00
'Durban Gen' actress Nelisiwe Sibiya is all about respect!
'Durban Gen' actress Nelisiwe Sibiya is all about respect!
Image: Instagram/Nelisiwe Sibiya

No matter how high she soars, actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya says respect is one of the most important values she holds on to.

In an inspirational Instagram post, the Durban Gen actress said respect is one thing she will always preach to her followers and loved ones.

She said showing respect to others, regardless of who they are, doesn't diminish one's character.

“I do not care if you have all the money in the world,but if you do not have respect, wow, I feel sorry for you,” she said.

Nelisiwe also said that in her come up, fame and fortune wouldn't change her true self.

“If there is one thing I pray about every day it’s always being humble and always respectful. I pray no amount of money or fame will change that!” she wrote.

The star knows a thing or two about being humble. She recently opened up about sleeping in bathrooms while working as a promoter.

Talking to TshisaLIVE, the actress said it was important for her to share unfiltered stories about her journey to stardom, so that people can be inspired and not pressured by social media.

“I chose a long time ago that I will not post anything that will make others feel less than who they are, because social media plays a huge role in people's lives.

“It's hard times for people and we can see that people are going overseas when there's those who can’t even receive a R350 grant,” said Nelisiwe.

READ MORE

Nelisiwe Sibiya talks about hardships she experienced before stardom

From sleeping in bathrooms to surviving abuse, the actress has been through the most
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘People thought I was just a musician’ - Nelisiwe Sibiya bags first acting award

"I’ve been getting a lot of people looking down on me because of my acting. They only know me as a musician."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Nelisiwe Sibiya on Durban Gen role: 'It reminded me of my mother's last days in hospital'

The story was close to home for the Durban Gen star.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I don't know why Metro FM hangs onto him' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Scandal! actors Nomvelo Makhanya and Mathews Rantsoma spill the tea on their ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Hold up! what? Nadia Nakai trends after Vic Mensa shows off his new 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | ‘I don’t care who you are, don’t call me before 9’, scolds Somizi TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We definitely not on good terms' - Reason clears the air on his relationship ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app