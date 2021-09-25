SNAPS | French wishes and birthday kisses —Pearl Modiadie's son had two birthday parties & they were epic!

Cake and candles were the dish of the day for radio personality Pearl Modiadie when her son Lewatle Oliver celebrated his first trip around the sun.

Though it may have seemed like yesterday that Pearl was celebrating her pregnancy with a baby shower, her bundle of joy is all grown up and recently turned one.

Lewatle was treated to a blue and white themed Disney party.

“It truly takes a village to raise a child and today my little village came through for me in a big way.

“My sisters Dambuza and Tebo did the décor and entertainment, my uncle did the slaughtering, dad spoke to the ancestors, my friend Nombuso took on the role of photographer and nanny, cousins and aunts took care of catering and umqombothi, a family friend baked the birthday cake and parents brought the children out to celebrate Lewatle with baby daddy and I. Just perfect!” she said.