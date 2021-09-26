Emotions DJ on how becoming a father helped him elevate his hustle

Emotionz DJ is married and has a two-year-old daughter who he wants to be a role model to.

“My daughter plays a major role in everything that I do because I wouldn't want her to have the perception that her father gave up, so I want to set a great example for her that everything is possible when you put your mind to it.”

Speaking of the difficulties that he experienced in the entertainment industry, Emotionz DJ said he had a tough time before reaching stardom.

“When you're upcoming it's difficult to get through and I had a few songs that people would just take and chop for themselves and I would just think maybe this is not for me that I should just give up and make music for other people. That was really a tough time for me.”

Emotionz DJ added that his licence deal with Sony had changed his life and helped him do better for his family.

“Now everything for me has changed especially after joining Sony and it's an opportunity that I'm really grateful for because all my music is distributed through the right channels.”