Makhadzi: 'I am proud of myself and the big things I have achieved'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
26 September 2021 - 16:00
Makhadzi is proud of what she has achieved.
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi

Limpopo hitmaker Makhadzi has taken time out to acknowledge her hard work and to give herself a pat on the back for how far she's come, also announcing that she's going to broaden her horizons as an entrepreneur.

Taking to Twitter, the Matorokisi hitmaker expressed her pride in herself and how she's hopeful her supporters will stand by her as she expands her brand.

I am proud of myself and the big things I have achieved. I can’t wait to reveal my biggest business investment that I managed to achieve. I hope you are also ready to support me! October and November I will be launching two different things ... #womaninbusiness,” she wrote.

Makhadzi is known and loved for making music but she started her career as a dancer and has shared with TshisaLIVE that she's always had a knack for entrepreneurship.

She built houses for her family before investing in her own property recently.

Hailing from a small village called Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani, the singer has managed — through hard work and determination — to climb the ladder of success.

“Looking at how far I’ve come, I struggled a lot when I started but at that time I enjoyed what I used to do because I didn’t start by making music. I wanted to make money through music. I was doing music because I liked dancing so I was doing it out of love and not knowing I will be where I am today. I feel like it was God’s will and he knows my destiny,” Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE.

Listen to the podcast with Makhadzi below:

