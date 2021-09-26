Makhadzi: 'I am proud of myself and the big things I have achieved'

Limpopo hitmaker Makhadzi has taken time out to acknowledge her hard work and to give herself a pat on the back for how far she's come, also announcing that she's going to broaden her horizons as an entrepreneur.

Taking to Twitter, the Matorokisi hitmaker expressed her pride in herself and how she's hopeful her supporters will stand by her as she expands her brand.

“I am proud of myself and the big things I have achieved. I can’t wait to reveal my biggest business investment that I managed to achieve. I hope you are also ready to support me! October and November I will be launching two different things ... #womaninbusiness,” she wrote.