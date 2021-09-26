WATCH | Boity on being friends with exes and how badly Cassper 'hurt' her

It seems so long ago when rappers Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo were romantically linked, but SA was recently reminded of that failed relationship when Boity sat down to answer risky questions on Lasizwe's Drink Or Tell The Truth.

Boity was "forced" to opened up about how she felt in 2017 when Cassper mentioned their failed relationship in his song I Wasn’t Ready For You.

Lasizwe asked: “So Cassper mentioned you in a song that he cheated on you. How did that make you feel?”

Boity said even though the rapper did not mention any names, it still did not sit well with her because it was clear who he was talking about.

“You wanna drag me back to seven years ago? Great!" she asked in disbelief before continuing.

“It's been so long. Obviously, I am a human being and I didn't find out through the song, I just didn't know he was going to put it in a song. I was embarrassed. Mortified. No-one wants people knowing. Even though he did not mention names it's like, obviously, you could pick up who it is. Bang hurdile (they hurt me)," Boity said.

Watch the full episode below: