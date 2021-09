Doja Cat calls for help to end ‘devastating hunger crisis’ in Africa

“Let’s send a tidal wave of emails to the chair of the G20 urging member countries to act — together we can help millions,” the pledge said.

A template for the mail reads: “It is not a secret that Covid-19 has wreaked havoc across the world and plunged millions more families into extreme poverty. Alarming new data has confirmed the magnitude of the hunger crisis and urgent support is needed to reach those most at risk.

“Today, 41-million people are on the brink of starvation. These are vulnerable individuals whose access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food is beyond their reach, and many will lose their lives.

“Humanitarian organisations such as the World Food Programme estimate $6bn is needed to scale up life-saving food and emergency programmes to help the most vulnerable populations, including young children and pregnant women. They face enormous funding gaps and need your help.

“As members of the G20 we urge you to help avert this crisis by giving big to help those most in need.”

So far 9,026 have taken the action, with an initial goal of 20,000 actions set.