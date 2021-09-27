Hairstylist responds to Nadia Nakai claims he ruined her R12k wig

Celeb stylist and founder of Lajawi Hair, Jawad Maphoto, has denied Nadia Nakai's claims that he ruined her R12k wig, saying the rapper acted out of "a mood she was in”.

Nadia had the TL in a mess last week when she took to Instagram to make the claims.

“What colour is this? If you say, you colour and this is what you mean, this is complete bulls**t. Don’t say you are a hairstylist if you don’t know what the f**k you are doing. This wig was R12,000. Like what the f**k, so you gave it back to me like this for what,” she said, giving fans a glimpse of the wig.