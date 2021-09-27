SNAPS | 'Skeem Saam' actor Nozi Langa gets hitched

In May this year, the actress posted a picture of herself with a ring on her finger alluding that she could be engaged, which got her fans anticipating her walking down the aisle.

“His wife,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans were also convinced that Rami Chuene got married in private recently, after the actress took to Twitter on Monday to share an image of her in a bridal gown.

“I also attended a wedding this past long weekend,” she wrote.

Actress Dineo Langa took to the comments, congratulating her and speaking of how she struggled to hide the secret.

“It was so hard keeping this in. Congratulations again, Ramz. Love looks beautiful on you.”

“Dude! Ke ne kgamiwa ke secrecy. This was such a vibe though," she added.