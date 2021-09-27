‘They’re the only constant thing I have in my life’ — MaMkhize’s love letter to her family
Reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has praised her family, thanking them for being the anchor in her life.
She took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of herself with her son Andile, and gushed over how amazing her family was.
"God forever remains the head of my house and of this family. My family is the only constant thing I have in my life. I started this journey with them and I will end it with them.
"Oh, how I love my family. Business, it comes and goes, there are highs and lows, but I will forever be grateful for what it has done in our lives," she wrote.
Penning an open letter to fitness influencer Sbahle last week, MaMkhize spoke of her love for her daughter.
"My dearest Sbahle Mpisane. My heart always melts when I see you this happy and thank God for giving us another chance with you. I love and appreciate you, baby girl. May your light forever shine bright." she wrote.
In celebration of Father's Day, MaMkhize wrote an open letter to her son Andile.
"I want you to know that you are my proudest and greatest achievement. Had it not been for you, I would not be the person I am today. Thank you for being my reason for living. I hope one day you too will look at your daughter and see her as your reason for waking up every morning."