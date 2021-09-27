WATCH | Andile Mpisane’s baby mama Sithelo takes a walk down memory lane, opens up about giving birth

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her journey of motherhood, Sithelo said her growing family was her priority.

“Juggling motherhood and work is very difficult but it’s about working around the time you have and prioritising your family when you do have the time to spend with them. It’s very important to find a balance and a way that works best for you.” she said.

Sithelo broke the internet recently when she posted a reel on Instagram while pregnant.

“I didn’t expect the reaction and reception I got from posting the reel. It was just a short and fun video I’d done two or three months ago during my pregnancy and thought I’d keep for memories. I spontaneously changed my mind and posted it for fun. Little did I know it’d cause a bigger stir than I’d anticipated.”