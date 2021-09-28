Here's what Mzansi thought of Zahara's EFF rally performance
Multi award winning songbird Zahara has again got Mzansi in a flap after her performance at the EFF's election manifesto rally in Johannesburg at the weekend.
The star was one of several artists who performed on the day, singing a special song for all fighters in attendance.
[VIDEO 🎥]: Zahara on stage at the #EFFManifestoLaunch leading the hymn “Lizalis’ idinga lakho” written by Rev Tiyo Soga. pic.twitter.com/19KCNk5B3v— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 26, 2021
She also sang a song dedicated to the party.
The top six leadership of the #EFF arrive to huge applause and ulilation from its supporters #EFFManifestoLaunch @mailandguardian pic.twitter.com/LXfBf7u0OV— Tolokazi (@lizTandwa) September 26, 2021
It didn't take long for a video of her performance to make its way online, quickly going viral.
Fans weighed in on the song, with many praising the star and claiming she remains a national treasure.
A few lambasted her for performing at the rally, saying she chose the wrong side in the political divide. While others pointed out that she performed at ANC rallies in the lead up to the 2016 elections.
Take a peek at the reactions below.
Zahara did a song for EFF 🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/UX1RDyJcLL— b o i k g o t s o (@b_ts016) September 26, 2021
Whenever she sings this song I get goosebumps. Modimo!!!!— Lucas Moagi (@LucasMoagi3) September 26, 2021
I like @ZaharaSA's new song "EFF iyangena" because we will never know how good or bad EFF government will be until we give it a chance. And for now, it is grossly unfair to compare the EFF with the ruling party and the DA because it is not in government. #EFFManifestoLaunch— Xabiso Mtwana (@MtwanaXabiso) September 26, 2021