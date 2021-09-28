TshisaLIVE

Here's what Mzansi thought of Zahara's EFF rally performance

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 September 2021 - 06:00
Zahara sang a song dedicated to the EFF.
Image: Instagram/ Zahara

Multi award winning songbird Zahara has again got Mzansi in a flap after her performance at the EFF's election manifesto rally in Johannesburg at the weekend.

The star was one of several artists who performed on the day, singing a special song for all fighters in attendance.

She also sang a song dedicated to the party.

It didn't take long for a video of her performance to make its way online, quickly going viral.

Fans weighed in on the song, with many praising the star and claiming she remains a national treasure.

A few lambasted her for performing at the rally, saying she chose the wrong side in the political divide. While others pointed out that she performed at ANC rallies in the lead up to the 2016 elections.

Take a peek at the reactions below.

