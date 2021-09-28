'I am a qualified traditional healer' - Dineo Ranaka talks about her journey

Metro FM DJ and reality TV star Dineo Ranaka has opened up about accepting and embracing her ancestral calling to become a traditional healer - 17 years after she first found out she was gifted.

Dineo revealed, in an exclusive interview with Sowetan that it took her awhile to accept the fact that she was called and bring herself to begin the process of learning.

“I’ve had a focus on God but I had not focused on my ancestral calling. There was a time when I was confused and convinced myself that I don’t have an ancestral calling.”

The media personality described the process as “intense” and revealed that she has now graduated as a traditional healer and may be referred to as “Gogo Somahashe”.

“As it stands I am a qualified traditional healer, I graduated last week. This means I can heal people through the power of spoken word and natural medicine,” she said.