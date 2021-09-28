'I am a qualified traditional healer' - Dineo Ranaka talks about her journey
Metro FM DJ and reality TV star Dineo Ranaka has opened up about accepting and embracing her ancestral calling to become a traditional healer - 17 years after she first found out she was gifted.
Dineo revealed, in an exclusive interview with Sowetan that it took her awhile to accept the fact that she was called and bring herself to begin the process of learning.
“I’ve had a focus on God but I had not focused on my ancestral calling. There was a time when I was confused and convinced myself that I don’t have an ancestral calling.”
The media personality described the process as “intense” and revealed that she has now graduated as a traditional healer and may be referred to as “Gogo Somahashe”.
“As it stands I am a qualified traditional healer, I graduated last week. This means I can heal people through the power of spoken word and natural medicine,” she said.
Back in 2019, fans were convinced Dineo was undergoing a spiritual process when she posted a snap of herself in attire “typically worn by traditional healers” and captioned the picture “Rooted”.
Even though she didn't confirm anything at the time, Dineo has always been praised by her fans for her reverence for God and her often in-depth opinions about spirituality.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the premiere of the show Yim'lo in 2018, Dineo explained the spiritual journey she underwent before taking on the project. She shared that she had spent the last year, fasting and praying for a purpose and believed her new series was partly an answer to her prayers.
“I have spent the past year praying, fasting, asking God to reveal to me my purpose. Asking Him to use me and plant me where He knows my purpose will bloom. I have a passion for people and their wellbeing. I want to see people overcoming. I want to see people living restfully in spirit and in soundness of mind. I want to see people being more cognisant of their contribution to the outcomes of their lives because when you can hold yourself accountable no-one can turn you against yourself!
“I feel purposed for this show. I feel called to duty to fulfil God's purpose for me. I am so deeply passionate about the concept of life orientation and how it teaches us to be great at being human beings,” she said at the time.
Dineo has had an eventful year from announcing her nuptials, to her new business endeavours to welcoming her third baby.