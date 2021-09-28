IN FULL | Maphorisa & Makwa go head to head: 'Small boys want to disrespect me'

Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa and producer Makwa have been engaging in a scuffle over who is responsible for the success of some of the songs they worked on together.

Things got hectic when the pair hurled insults at each other on their respective Facebook Live videos.

Things started heating up when Makwa took to Facebook LIVE and in response to questions from fans, addressed his fallout with Maphorisa.

“They say Maphorisa made me. Never. That's what I want to know...first time I went to Maphorisa they shunned me using fruity loops few moments later broer has a tattoo of FL studio saying it was inspired by me...Maphorisa claims he gave me Mzonkonko and I ran with it...there's no-one who made me,” he said.

Watch the video below: