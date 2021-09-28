LISTEN | Anele Zondo debuts her rap career, here are four other presenters who turned to hip-hop
TV Presenter Anele Zondo has unveiled her secret talent and ventured into music.
The media personality took to social media recently, sharing a snippet of her rapping and had a lot of other celebrities in the comment section rooting for her.
Watch the video clip below:
We've seen a wave of TV personalities transitioning into the music space, here's a look a other presenters who turned rapper:
Boity Thulo
Boity Thulo's career evolution has been a notable one, from being an actress, presenter, entrepreneur to a rapper. She broke the internet when she performed on Club 808 on her farewell episode.
Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena
Nomuzi Mabena first broke into the entertainment industry when she won the MTV Base presenter search competition in 2012 and she has since cemented her name as a rapper, releasing several projects includingVictory and Spirit of an OG.
Tshego Koke
MTV Base presenter search 2017 competition winner Tshego Koke is constantly showing that he is more than meets the eye. The media personality dabbles as a presenter and a rapper too.
Shelton Forbes
Shelton Forbes is a dancer, presenter and musician and after his exit from Vuzu TV’s V-entertainment he's been showing off his musical skills as a singer and rapper.