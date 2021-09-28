LOL! Here's why Cassper is convinced his 990 sneaker can 'save SA hip hop'

The conversation around the SA hip hop industry being in dire need of revival continues, and rapper Cassper Nyovest's convinced he's the man for the job.

With the amapiano wave having shaken up the music industry, the rapper has been making more contributions to that genre. However, he's adamant his business ventures are also aiding the SA hip hop culture.

“Since the 990s saved Anele's ankle, I'm convinced they can save SA Hip Hop. The Root Of Fame 990s, saving lives!!!" he wrote.