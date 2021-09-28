LOL! Here's why Cassper is convinced his 990 sneaker can 'save SA hip hop'
The conversation around the SA hip hop industry being in dire need of revival continues, and rapper Cassper Nyovest's convinced he's the man for the job.
With the amapiano wave having shaken up the music industry, the rapper has been making more contributions to that genre. However, he's adamant his business ventures are also aiding the SA hip hop culture.
“Since the 990s saved Anele's ankle, I'm convinced they can save SA Hip Hop. The Root Of Fame 990s, saving lives!!!" he wrote.
Cassper's young brag session was inspired by a conversation he had with radio personality Anele Mdoda, which he shared with his fans on the TL.
The rapper shared a message he received from Anele, in which the media personality told Cassper that she believed it was his sneaker - The Root Of Fame 990 in collaboration with Drip Footwear - that saved her from extreme damage to her ankle after a car allegedly ran over her foot.
“A message from Anele Mdoda yesterday! 'My homie, your shoe saved my ankle after a car ran over me yesterday!' She then sent me this picture. Hahaha so there you have it! The 990s are saving lives! She just told this story on radio. Get well my friend,” he wrote.
This is not the first time the rapper has made mention of his quest to save SA hip hop. When lambasting rapper Costa Tiches' claims that he had united with other hip hop stars to resuscitate the culture, Cassper said he was the man for the job.
“Apparently hip-hop don't need Cassper Nyovest. They coming together and things are looking bright. Costa ebile are yena he is fixing what I destroyed. Azange kea tsega yana mo lifeng. (I've never laughed so hard in my life). I'm back in SA and I can't wait to run into him so he must explain in person,” he wrote.