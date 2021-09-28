Unathi Nkayi and Ayanda Borotho react to R Kelly’s conviction

Actress Ayanda Borotho and radio personality Unathi Nkayi have joined scores of people rejoicing over the news that US singer R. Kelly was convicted on all nine counts after 25 years of using his fame and wealth to lure underage girls and women for sex.

R. Kelly was convicted by a US federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial.

Taking to her Instagram, Ayanda expressed her feelings about he conviction. She opened up about how she was upset by the singer’s defenders and people who were attempting to exonerate him by saying the media was “destroying” a black man’s legacy.

“Being sexually violated is such a dehumanising act of violence. I was so upset when people, including women, would defend this man, making it a debate about a ‘black man's legacy’ that media was trying to destroy. How easy it is to invalidate the experience of victims. Easy for people who have never been violated in this manner and have never had to walk a mile in the shoes of anyone who has,” she said.

The activist urged parents to listen to their children whenever they speak about not liking to go to certain adult’s homes and about being looked at or treated in a manner they do not like.

Read her full post below: