‘If he doesn’t apologise I have to open a case’ — Dr Malinga responds to ‘gun threat’ from DJ Maphorisa

Dr Malinga has responded to DJ Maphorisa's recent Facebook LIVE rant warning him to “stop hating on him or else”, saying he doesn't take kindly to threats against his life or safety.

This comes after Maphorisa took to Facebook LIVE on Monday saying he didn't understand why the Via Orlando hitmaker had a tendency of hating on him. In the LIVE, the DJ gave Malinga an ultimatum demanding he be transparent with how he feels about him or he would take the matter to a different level.

“Even you Malinga stop watching my show [live]. Malinga is on and off. You have to be f*cken straight with me. It's either you hate me or you love me. It's either we fix this thing, we just be nice people from Pretoria or just leave us alone. When we bump into each other let it pop of once, I [could] take guns and leave with my security. You must fix this thing of yours. .I don't know why you f*cken hate me or you hate my success," he said.

TshisaLIVE reached out to DJ Maphorisa regarding this comment but did not reach him at the time of publishing this article.