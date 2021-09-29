Sjava on Pro Kid’s legacy — ‘His bars were proudly Soweto and South African’

Recently, Big Zulu paid homage to the late rapper on his first album Ichwane Lenyoka.

The musician shared that he wanted to include him because Pro Kid had paved the way for a lot of people in the hip-hop industry.

“We were close friends and got along so well. We also worked together so it is a blessing that I got to have a song with him in the end, which I think people will like a lot. I think it was important to include him because he was one of the first people we should respect when it comes to Mzansi hip-hop. Today we are all rapping because of him so it was important for me to show my respect for him,” he told TshisaLIVE.