SNAPS | A Master’s graduate. Inside Mapaseka Mokwele’s graduation ceremony

Kaya FM radio personality Mapaseka Mokwele recently shared videos of her graduation after a delayed post due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the media personality said after her delayed graduation ceremony she was excited to finally stride stride across the stage for her achievement.

“Finished this Master’s late 2019/[or] early 2020. Enter Covid-19. Chose not to graduate virtually because I wanted to walk across that stage. I worked hard for this and wanted to celebrate fully! Soon gave up on that dream and thought, OK fine let’s just do it. Was given the wrong virtual grad date so I missed it,” she wrote.

Mapaseka said she had been demotivated by the effects of the pandemic but her family had kept her going.

“I was so upset. Then I just thought, OK whatever, just fetch your certificate. Last week I received an email saying grad is on Monday! My everyday supporters (Hubby @tboseza and my Mom) insisted I attend. I was already so over it. Thank you both for your constant love and support.”