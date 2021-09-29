TshisaLIVE

‘Top tier’ — Euphonik praises EFF for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela tribute

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 September 2021 - 10:00
Euphonik was impressed by the EFF's move.
Image: Euphonik's Instagram

The EFF's decision to rename their Johannesburg headquarters after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has received the thumbs up from popular DJ Euphonik.

The party unveiled the change during its election manifesto launch over the weekend, on what would have been MaWinnie's 85th birthday.

Euphonik took to social media on Tuesday to post a snap of a plaque announcing the name change and said it was a boss move.

Politics aside, this is top tier!” he wrote.

Euphonik's post drew mixed reactions, with many joining him in praising the party for the move.

Others questioned why he thought it was necessary to say “politics aside”.

In his address on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would carry on Ma Winnie's legacy of fighting for freedom.

“To Mama Winnie, we say happy birthday Mama, and the EFF can assure you in your grave that we have picked up the spear and are continuing with the war for total freedom because, as you said, what was gained in 1994 was not true freedom,” he said.

