‘Top tier’ — Euphonik praises EFF for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela tribute
The EFF's decision to rename their Johannesburg headquarters after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has received the thumbs up from popular DJ Euphonik.
The party unveiled the change during its election manifesto launch over the weekend, on what would have been MaWinnie's 85th birthday.
Euphonik took to social media on Tuesday to post a snap of a plaque announcing the name change and said it was a boss move.
“Politics aside, this is top tier!” he wrote.
Politics aside this is top tier! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Sz3JtumSyT— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) September 28, 2021
Euphonik's post drew mixed reactions, with many joining him in praising the party for the move.
Others questioned why he thought it was necessary to say “politics aside”.
You can give credits without saying "politics aside" or you don't want to upset someone ?— Xabiso Mtwana (@MtwanaXabiso) September 28, 2021
Yeah neh..., ❤️🔥💖 Exceptional... pic.twitter.com/vTuK5fGew8— The Ambiguity of Life (@MHlombe) September 28, 2021
Let me simplify it "I'm not EFF member but this is fire" that disclaimer is unnecessary Mathembana pic.twitter.com/x7gAeboLRq— 𝐓𝐲𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐧 ✪ (@NelleMjali) September 28, 2021
how do you put politics aside in a political matter— Awethu Zumana (@Awe2_Amandla) September 28, 2021
You don't have to qualify yourself my brother...we understand and agree with you.— Naked Truth (@GoodmanChauke1) September 28, 2021
In his address on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would carry on Ma Winnie's legacy of fighting for freedom.
“To Mama Winnie, we say happy birthday Mama, and the EFF can assure you in your grave that we have picked up the spear and are continuing with the war for total freedom because, as you said, what was gained in 1994 was not true freedom,” he said.