WATCH | Lady Du teaches Mexican municipal president how to do the ‘Jerusalema’ dance

29 September 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Lady Du is in Mexico and leaving her mark.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

The amapiano wave has opened doors for more and more South African musicians to break into the international market, and Umsebenzi Wethu vocalist Lady Du is next in line.

The amapiano star took to social media on Monday to share video clips of her experience during her work trip to Mexico. She was granted the opportunity to dance with the municipal president of the Mexican town Jerez de García Salinas, Jose Humberto Salazar Contreras.

It is such moments where you realise this is no longer about you. Guess who had the president of Mexico dancing last night after they gave us appreciation certificates? Cyril Ramaphosa, thank you for choosing us to represent you in Mexico. To the president of Mexico, thank you for receiving us well, treating us like royalty,” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

The singer took to her timeline to share the certificate of recognition she received for her participation at the event.

“Amapiano/SA to the world! Cyril Ramaphosa you could have chosen anyone but you chose DJ Ph and myself. I am so humbled by this. Thank you for sharing our talent with the world. We were not only celebrated by the country but by the president as well. I thank you my president,” she wrote.

