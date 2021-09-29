WATCH | Ntando Duma is a vibe and this video of her twerking is proof
While fans may be missing Ntando Duma's pretty face on their TV sets since she left The Queen, the actress has been booked and busy for her talent to bring the party mood to any place.
Ntando is loved by her fans for her good vibes. The actress and TV presenter has been using her off-screen time to secure the bag by using her personality.
This has meant she made more appearances at clubs and bagged gigs where she hosts some of the most lit grooves. While her birthday was last month, the mother of one has been celebrating since her lavish party and hasn't stopped.
Ntando recently shared a snippet of herself doing hosting duties at a groove. There's no doubt moghel is a vibe but that young twerking clip she shared sealed the deal.
Watch the video below (third slide):
Ntando is always the life of the party but it seems bringing the good times wherever she is a family trait.
Her sister, Lady Amar, is a DJ who also prides herself in ensuring people have a good time whenever she's on the ones and twos. At Ntando's recent 26th birthday celebration, Amar made sure the guests burnt up the dance floor.
Ntando celebrated her special day in style at a dreamy venue with her closest friends and family. She looked flawless in a floor-length princess gown by DejaVu Designs. Her four-year-old daughter Sbahle wore a matching dress and looked super cute.
The actress later changed into a see-through rose gold dress for the evening part of a party that lasted well into the night with great music and great company.
Guests included Lasizwe, Ayanda MVP, Robot Boi and actor Naak Musiq, who performed for the small crowd.
Watch her sister in action below: