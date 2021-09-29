WATCH | Ntando Duma is a vibe and this video of her twerking is proof

While fans may be missing Ntando Duma's pretty face on their TV sets since she left The Queen, the actress has been booked and busy for her talent to bring the party mood to any place.

Ntando is loved by her fans for her good vibes. The actress and TV presenter has been using her off-screen time to secure the bag by using her personality.

This has meant she made more appearances at clubs and bagged gigs where she hosts some of the most lit grooves. While her birthday was last month, the mother of one has been celebrating since her lavish party and hasn't stopped.

Ntando recently shared a snippet of herself doing hosting duties at a groove. There's no doubt moghel is a vibe but that young twerking clip she shared sealed the deal.

Watch the video below (third slide):