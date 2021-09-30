Makhadzi thanks AFRIMA for 'validating' her talent with 3 nods

Fresh from the success of African Queen, her latest album, Limpopo hitmaker Makhadzi has three nominations in some of the major categories at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2021 awards.

Makhadzi is up for the prestigious Artiste of the Year, Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa for Murahu featuring Mr Brown and Best Artiste, and Duo or Group in African Electro for the same song.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi expressed her gratitude, saying she was humbled by the recognition.

“These nominations mean a lot to me. I never thought that one day my name will be mentioned among the best on the African continent and the world. I’m humbled, honoured and feel validated by the AFRIMA. I also wish to urge my fans and followers to cast their votes and ensure that we bring those trophies home,” Makhadzi said.