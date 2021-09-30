Makhadzi thanks AFRIMA for 'validating' her talent with 3 nods
“I never thought that one day my name will be mentioned among the best on the African continent and the world. I’m humbled, honoured and feel validated by the AFRIMA,” said the musician.
Fresh from the success of African Queen, her latest album, Limpopo hitmaker Makhadzi has three nominations in some of the major categories at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2021 awards.
Makhadzi is up for the prestigious Artiste of the Year, Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa for Murahu featuring Mr Brown and Best Artiste, and Duo or Group in African Electro for the same song.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi expressed her gratitude, saying she was humbled by the recognition.
“These nominations mean a lot to me. I never thought that one day my name will be mentioned among the best on the African continent and the world. I’m humbled, honoured and feel validated by the AFRIMA. I also wish to urge my fans and followers to cast their votes and ensure that we bring those trophies home,” Makhadzi said.
Makhadzi has previously been snubbed by local music awards institutions. On her Instagram, she said the nominations were a big deal for her.
“Aaa wee ... can you believe this? We got 3 AFRIMA nominations. This is very big for me and a first, also it's an honour to get nominated along those legends.”
The hitmaker is the only SA female nominated with artists from Nigeria, Tanzania, DRC, Guinea and Mali.
The AFRIMA, in partnership with the AU Commission (AUC), celebrate the rich music heritage of the African continent and the diaspora.
Lionel Jamela of Open Mic Productions congratulated Makhadzi: “We have always known and believed that Makhadzi is a global star. We are delighted that the AFRIMA have seen her talent and acknowledged it. There is more to come from her. We are thankful.”
The AFRIMA will be held between November 19 and 21 in Lagos, Nigeria, and will be broadcast live on 84 television stations in 109 countries.
Voting is now open here.