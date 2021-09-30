'This is hypocritical behaviour' - Simphiwe Dana slams ANC mass gathering

Songbird Simphiwe Dana has slammed the ANC for “hypocritical behaviour”, calling for the country to be reopened so artists can perform.

It all started when a snap of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a large crowd was shared by Mzwandile Masina.

The rally, held in Thembisa over the weekend, raised eyebrows because of the large crowd with little to no social distancing and some not wearing masks.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC in action in Thembisa today with the masses of our people. Numbers don't lie,” wrote Mzwandile.

Simphiwe took to Twitter to share the picture and accuse the party of “hypocritical behaviour”.

“Please open the country so artists can work. This is hypocritical behaviour,” said Simphiwe.