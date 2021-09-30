TshisaLIVE

'This is hypocritical behaviour' - Simphiwe Dana slams ANC mass gathering

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 September 2021 - 11:00
Simphiwe Dana called on the government to open the country for artists to perform.
Image: Via Simphiwe Dana's Instagram

Songbird Simphiwe Dana has slammed the ANC for “hypocritical behaviour”, calling for the country to be reopened so artists can perform.

It all started when a snap of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a large crowd was shared by Mzwandile Masina.

The rally, held in Thembisa over the weekend, raised eyebrows because of the large crowd with little to no social distancing and some not wearing masks.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC in action in Thembisa today with the masses of our people. Numbers don't lie,” wrote Mzwandile.

Simphiwe took to Twitter to share the picture and accuse the party of “hypocritical behaviour”.

“Please open the country so artists can work. This is hypocritical behaviour,” said Simphiwe.

Under adjusted alert level 2 lockdown, gatherings are limited to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. These restrictions apply to political and religious gatherings, social events, and restaurants and bars. 

Responding to one user's claim that artists are holding concerts under the current restrictions and she should change her marketing team, Simphiwe sarcastically asked if artists should now have audiences larger than 500 people? 

Simphiwe has BEEN asking for the reopening of concerts and shows, and earlier this year slammed Ramaphosa for “ignoring” the arts industry.

“I’m quite unimpressed with how our president has ignored the arts during this pandemic. But he will be ‘shocked’ when things completely fall apart in this sector,” she said.

