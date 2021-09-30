Trevor Noah donates R8m to help create life-changing opportunities for SA youth

Comedian and host of The Daily Show may be living his best multimillionaire life in the States but he hasn't forgotten that charity begins at home and recently donated R8mto a local project on behalf of The Trevor Noah Foundation and in partnership with YouthBuild SA (YBSA).

Trevor's donation, through his foundation, is a joint response to the pressing issues surrounding impoverished communities throughout the country.

“Today's kids are told to be the leaders of tomorrow, but they're not given the tools. I'm excited about this partnership with YouthBuild because we're creating life-changing opportunities for SA youth. We all deserve to achieve our fullest potential no matter where we come from,” the statement quoted Trevor as saying.

It is the mission of YBSA to mobilise young adults between the ages of 17 and 29 who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) to improve their lives and communities.

The donation from the Trevor Noah Foundation will help further connect YBSA graduates in underserved communities to work and self-employment opportunities in the construction, tourism, hospitality, and information and communications technology (ICT) sectors.

The Trevor Noah Foundation currently reaches over 500 teachers, 6,000 learners, and countless families within the communities. The goal is to reach 25 schools by the end of 2025.