US actress Gabrielle Union celebrates ‘Blood & Water’ star Khosi Ngema

Netflix's Blood & Water fever continues in SA since season two came out but it appears that South Africans aren't the only ones obsessed with the locally-brewed series or its stars as US actress Gabrielle Union couldn't help but gush about young actress Khosi Ngema on Wednesday.

Gabrielle has a social media tradition of posting a #WCW (Wednesday Woman Crush) where she celebrates women - young and old - whom she admires for one reason or the other.

This week, she dedicated her post to Khosi, singing the young actress's praises and urging people to watch the series and watch Khosi in action.

“Today’s #WCW is the immensely talented @khosingema. She plays Fikile Bhele on Netflix’s series Blood & Water (if you haven’t watched season 1, run don't walk! Season 2 just started, and we are already deep).

“Khosi is only 21 years old and is already killing the game. Not only does her natural skill as an actress shine through on the show, but also this young woman does it all! When she’s not stunning on Blood & Water, she’s stunting as a model and singer. Her passion for the arts quickly motivated her to break into the industry so much so, that when she landed the role for Blood & Water, she quickly moved from her hometown in Gauteng, SA, to Cape Town to start filming. When she’s not working, she’s advocating for clean beauty and healthy eating habits. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there,” an impressed Gabriella said.

Khosi responded to the post, saying she was honoured.