Connie remembers Shona Ferguson two months after his death: ‘Today was a tough day’
The Ferguson family have shared fond memories of Shona Ferguson two months after his passing.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, his widow Connie shared a tribute post to Shona expressing how tough it was for her to come to terms with his death.
“Two months. Today was a tough day. I needed a big hug from heaven. By His grace I managed to get through work, and I was reminded that His power is made perfect in weakness. Grateful for His love and mercy,” she wrote.
Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson took to her timeline to share an old picture of them together, writing: “To God, you belong. To God, you return. You find yourself in a room with all the people you lost, And you dance with joy as pure as your father’s face.”
“I miss you” Alicia Ferguson wrote.
Ferguson Films co-founder Shona died on July 30 due to complications related to Covid-19.
Connie, who recently returned to work after taking time off to grieve, expressed how it felt to honour the promise she had made Shona to keep his legacy alive.
“It’s good to do what you love knowing it’s for a purpose bigger than yourself. I’m grateful that we continue to walk this journey together, and all our wins and victories are to the glory of the almighty God. In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” she wrote in an Instagram post.