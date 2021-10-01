Connie remembers Shona Ferguson two months after his death: ‘Today was a tough day’

The Ferguson family have shared fond memories of Shona Ferguson two months after his passing.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, his widow Connie shared a tribute post to Shona expressing how tough it was for her to come to terms with his death.

“Two months. Today was a tough day. I needed a big hug from heaven. By His grace I managed to get through work, and I was reminded that His power is made perfect in weakness. Grateful for His love and mercy,” she wrote.