Kuli Roberts joins ATM as councillor and candidate for ward 65 in Tshwane
A small storm is brewing at Sunday World newspaper after former president Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi’s Twitter post that the group lifestyle editor of the Sunday newspaper, Kuli Roberts, has joined the African Transformation Movement (ATM) as a councillor and is running for candidacy for ward 65 in Tshwane.
Mzwanele took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the news.
“The one and only @kuliroberts has joined the winning team. Servant Kuli has signed up to serve the people of SA. Servant Kuli is ATM councillor candidate for ward 65 in Tshwane. We wish her well,” he announced.
BREAKING NEWS— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) September 29, 2021
The one and only @kuliroberts has joined the winning team.
Servant Kuli has signed up to serve the people of South Africa.
Servant Kuli is ATM Councillor Candidate for Ward 65 in Tshwane.
We wish her well. pic.twitter.com/eBAX4yoKhI
Kuli told TshisaLIVE she had been embargoed and could neither confirm nor deny the news.
Asked if Sunday World journalists were allowed to join and campaign for political office, editor Wally Mbhele said he was not at liberty to disclose any information.
Public political affiliations have, in the past, resulted in journalists losing their jobs.
In 2014, Business Report senior journalist Donwald Pressly was fired by the Independent Newspapers group when he attempted to join the DA.
Another journalist and editor who was fired over his political ambitions is the late Brendan Boyle, who was sacked for simply sending his resume for consideration for a position as a MP for the DA.
People have been taking to Twitter to react to the report of Kuli’s venture into politics.
Controversial singer and activist Ntsiki Mazwai said she was not willing to endorse a “gossip-monger'” entering politics.
“Remember when I was still young and Sunday World used to drag me every week. Every week I was content as intlekisa. That was boKuli Roberts. So erm, miss me on gossip-mongers turning leaders.”
Remember when I was still young and Sunday World used to drag me every week..... Every week I was content as intlekisa..... That was boKuli Roberts......👀👀👀So erm.... Miss me on gossip mongers turning leaders....— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) September 30, 2021
Kuli studied political analysis and history at the University of Cape Town and has experience working for a political party.
During her interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G, the media personality said she had volunteered her services in the ANC while she was at UCT.
“When I finished varsity, two weeks after graduating I went straight to the ANC offices and said I've had a privileged life, I've been to private schools [and] I'm here to give back. And then eventually they gave me a position as a volunteer,” she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as Sunday World and Kuli respond to our media enquiries.