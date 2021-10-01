Kuli Roberts joins ATM as councillor and candidate for ward 65 in Tshwane

Kuli told TshisaLIVE she had been embargoed and could neither confirm nor deny the news.

Asked if Sunday World journalists were allowed to join and campaign for political office, editor Wally Mbhele said he was not at liberty to disclose any information.

Public political affiliations have, in the past, resulted in journalists losing their jobs.

In 2014, Business Report senior journalist Donwald Pressly was fired by the Independent Newspapers group when he attempted to join the DA.

Another journalist and editor who was fired over his political ambitions is the late Brendan Boyle, who was sacked for simply sending his resume for consideration for a position as a MP for the DA.

People have been taking to Twitter to react to the report of Kuli’s venture into politics.

Controversial singer and activist Ntsiki Mazwai said she was not willing to endorse a “gossip-monger'” entering politics.

“Remember when I was still young and Sunday World used to drag me every week. Every week I was content as intlekisa. That was boKuli Roberts. So erm, miss me on gossip-mongers turning leaders.”