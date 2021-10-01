Mpho Sebina takes on legendary MaBrrr song ‘Too Late For Mama’

Having made a mark with her Lora offering and her amapiano hit track Dinaledi ,which she did with Major League DJs, vocalist Mphos Sebina’s career trajectory is going up and up and her latest release of a remake of Brenda Fassie’s Too late For Mama will cement her name as a gifted musician.

The remake of the legendary song by MaBrrr is a collaboration with Gallo Records as part of the Gallo Remixed series and was executively produced by DJ Black Coffee. The song was originally composed and written by Sello “Chicco” Twala in 1989 and this release marks the 32nd anniversary of the original release.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE on the eve of the release, Mpho admitted she felt pressure to deliver a masterpiece because the song is iconics.

“I feel an immense amount of pressure to honour a legend but I had a lot of fun with it and hope people connect with it as much as I do,” she said.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Mpho laid out her reasons for taking on the challenge, saying she did it to honour Brenda’s great legacy.

“With this song, I honour the legendary African pop diva Brenda Fassie and how her story is the story of African song and artistry at its highest level. Through this song I pay tribute to MaBrrr and her beautiful soul. And I give thanks to the incredible production and creative genius that is Chicco Twala. I hope the message Too Late For Mama resonates with the people of my generation across the world, going through this time of anxiety and stress, for all the families grieving loss and hardships, I hope this song reminds us to exercise empathy, Botho, ubuntu in these uncertain times.”

Listen to the snippet below: