TshisaLIVE

Newcomer rapper Big Xhosa opens up about being overwhelmed and suicidal

01 October 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Big Xhosa opens up about being emotionally overwhelmed.
Big Xhosa opens up about being emotionally overwhelmed.
Image: Instagram/ Big Xhosa

Newbie rapper Big Xhosa has expressed his love-hate relationship with fame after he gained stardom when releasing a diss track taking aim at the renowned artists in the South African hip-hop industry earlier this year. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the rapper showed gratitude towards his fans who have been supportive of him and helped him earn a living.

“I've never really took a moment to appreciate and thank you guys for the support you have shown to me. You have changed my life. Ever since I became Big Xhosa I've never really struggled for anything financially, I have been able to provide for myself and my loved ones. I'm not rich, nor do I got everything I want, but I am blessed. And I owe all that to the people, it is you guys who discovered me and made me who I am,” he wrote. 

Big Xhosa went on to reveal that he had supposedly been receiving death threats after his brother was allegedly killed, and was left inconsolable, drained and suicidal.

“However emotionally, this has been draining. It's been times when I cry myself to sleep, suicidal thoughts do cross my mind. There is no love here, just constant pressure, aiming to please and making other people happy but acting like I am, coz in all honesty nobody cares.

“I also have been getting death threats, people wishing I die. My older brother was killed and had his funeral just a day after my birthday. It's been difficult dealing with that as well. I've lost three of my loved ones this year.” 

Read the full statement below:

Though Big Xhosa was known to be a satirical rapper, he has since proved that he has great talent and continues to leave a mark in the entertainment industry after gaining a cult following of more than 28,000 on Instagram.

READ MORE

Twitter reacts to Big Xhosa's diss track for MacG and Sol Phenduka's podcast!

Twitter was left in shambles over Big Xhosa's new freestyle!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Mzansi applauds 'strategic' Big Xhosa after he drops a lit freestyle

The question is, do you want Big Xhosa or SOS?
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'He is a legend to me and will forever be' - Big Xhosa gushes about working with iFani

The pair just dropped their song 'Ikuku Endala'.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘If he doesn’t apologise I have to open a case’ — Dr Malinga responds to ‘gun ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fana Mokoena throws shade at ANC: 'We have different priorities in life' TshisaLIVE
  3. US actress Gabrielle Union celebrates ‘Blood & Water’ star Khosi Ngema TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | A Master’s graduate. Inside Mapaseka Mokwele’s graduation ceremony TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Halala!' SA happy for Rami Chuene after she shares 'she got married' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed