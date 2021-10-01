Newcomer rapper Big Xhosa opens up about being overwhelmed and suicidal

Newbie rapper Big Xhosa has expressed his love-hate relationship with fame after he gained stardom when releasing a diss track taking aim at the renowned artists in the South African hip-hop industry earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the rapper showed gratitude towards his fans who have been supportive of him and helped him earn a living.

“I've never really took a moment to appreciate and thank you guys for the support you have shown to me. You have changed my life. Ever since I became Big Xhosa I've never really struggled for anything financially, I have been able to provide for myself and my loved ones. I'm not rich, nor do I got everything I want, but I am blessed. And I owe all that to the people, it is you guys who discovered me and made me who I am,” he wrote.

Big Xhosa went on to reveal that he had supposedly been receiving death threats after his brother was allegedly killed, and was left inconsolable, drained and suicidal.

“However emotionally, this has been draining. It's been times when I cry myself to sleep, suicidal thoughts do cross my mind. There is no love here, just constant pressure, aiming to please and making other people happy but acting like I am, coz in all honesty nobody cares.

“I also have been getting death threats, people wishing I die. My older brother was killed and had his funeral just a day after my birthday. It's been difficult dealing with that as well. I've lost three of my loved ones this year.”

Read the full statement below: