TshisaLIVE

Nina Hastie is excited to join the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival line up

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
01 October 2021 - 15:00
Comedian Nina Hastie is in the line up for this year's comedy festival.
Comedian Nina Hastie is in the line up for this year's comedy festival.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) and Radisson Red are bringing back the laughs and good times this October with a mini comedy festival aptly titled Covid Relief, and comedian Nina Hastie is one of the comedians in the star-studded line up.

The festival  is brought to comedy lovers in association with the department of arts and culture. It is set to deliver some desperately needed laughs over three hilariously jam-packed days during this pandemic year.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Nina expressed her excitement about being part of the line up.

“I am so honoured to be part of the JICF line up. It is the country's best and what an honour. When I was a young comic I couldn’t wait to be included in the heavyweights and here I am. It’s remarkable,” she said.

Like all artists in SA, Nina was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns that followed. However, she said cognitive behavioural therapy came to her aid.

“I attend cognitive behavioural therapy and have been for about three years. When this pandemic hit I already had so much resilience and routine built into my life which  helped me adapt to a crazy environment because I’ve been through so much already and overcome so much.”

The line up.
The line up.
Image: Supplied

Taking walks in the park and her friends can be credited for how she's managed to keep her sanity during what many have described as a crazy and difficult time.

“I’ve kept my spirits up by in the first slot going for walks. There is a park close to my house and it was nice to breathe fresh air. I make exercise a priority. Over the years I’ve kept my circle of friends to people who add so much value and are a wonderful emotional support structure for me and them. ”

“Luckily most of them are comedians as well so we make jokes and 30% more oxygen gets released into your heart when you laugh so that’s literally keeping my spirits and my oxygen up,” she said.

The line-up includes Jason Goliath, Sifiso Nene, David Kau, Celeste Ntuli, Ndumiso Lindi, Joey Rasdien, Mpho Popps, Nina Hastie, Robby Collins, Lindy Johnson, Tsitsi Chiumya, Alfred Adriaan, Siya Seya, Tats Nkonzo, Loyiso Madinga, Lihle Msimang and more.

Covid Relief will be a premium comedy experience featuring eight entertaining shows at the new Radisson RED in Rosebank.

Covid Relief will happen in October from 1 to 3.
Covid Relief will happen in October from 1 to 3.
Image: Supplied

Joburg International Comedy Festival brings back the laughs this October

Mini-festival to feature more than 30 comedians in eight shows from October 1
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Local comedians take on Just For Laughs festival in Canada

Popular South African comedians Robbie Collins and David Kau will be flying the flag for South African comedy when they perform at the Just For ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

Here's why Kagiso Lediga is the next big thing in the SA film industry

Filmmaker and funnyman Kagiso Lediga no longer has 'PMS' — his movie 'Matwetwe' is a hit and he’s making Netflix’s first original series from Africa
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Here's how you can be interviewed by Trevor Noah on The Daily Show

Trevor Noah wants to bring two fans to New York.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘If he doesn’t apologise I have to open a case’ — Dr Malinga responds to ‘gun ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Maybach V Class rides & gifts from Cartier! Khanyi Mbau gets ‘royal’ ... TshisaLIVE
  3. US actress Gabrielle Union celebrates ‘Blood & Water’ star Khosi Ngema TshisaLIVE
  4. Fana Mokoena throws shade at ANC: 'We have different priorities in life' TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | A Master’s graduate. Inside Mapaseka Mokwele’s graduation ceremony TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed