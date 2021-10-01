Nina Hastie is excited to join the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival line up

The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) and Radisson Red are bringing back the laughs and good times this October with a mini comedy festival aptly titled Covid Relief, and comedian Nina Hastie is one of the comedians in the star-studded line up.

The festival is brought to comedy lovers in association with the department of arts and culture. It is set to deliver some desperately needed laughs over three hilariously jam-packed days during this pandemic year.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Nina expressed her excitement about being part of the line up.

“I am so honoured to be part of the JICF line up. It is the country's best and what an honour. When I was a young comic I couldn’t wait to be included in the heavyweights and here I am. It’s remarkable,” she said.

Like all artists in SA, Nina was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns that followed. However, she said cognitive behavioural therapy came to her aid.

“I attend cognitive behavioural therapy and have been for about three years. When this pandemic hit I already had so much resilience and routine built into my life which helped me adapt to a crazy environment because I’ve been through so much already and overcome so much.”