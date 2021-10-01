TshisaLIVE

POLL | Kuli Roberts is joining politics - would you vote for her?

01 October 2021 - 14:00
Image: Instagram/Kuli Roberts

Kuli Roberts is the latest media personality to publicly venture into politics, after the announcement that she will represent the African Transformation Movement (ATM) as its councillor candidate for ward 65 in Tshwane. 

The party's Mzwanele Manyi took to Twitter to reveal the news, saying Kuli “joined the winning team”. 

“Servant Kuli has signed up to serve the people of South Africa. Servant Kuli is ATM's councillor candidate for Ward 65 in Tshwane. We wish her well,” said Manyi.

On Friday, TshisaLIVE reported that a storm may be brewing at Sunday World, where Kuli works as a columnist. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kuli claimed to be embargoed and said she could not confirm or deny the news of her being a councillor candidate. 

Sunday World's editor Wally Mbhele said he was not at liberty to disclose any information. 

Kuli, who studied political analysis and history at the University of Cape Town, has experience in working for a political party. 

During her interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G,  she revealed that she had worked as a volunteer for the ANC when she was seven months pregnant with her first baby. 

“When I finished varsity, two weeks after graduating, I went straight to the ANC offices and said, 'I've had a privileged life, I've been to private schools [and] I'm here to give back' ... Eventually they gave me a position as a volunteer,” she said. 

Kuli Roberts joins ATM as councillor and candidate for ward 65 in Tshwane

Kuli studied political analysis and history at the University of Cape Town and has experience working for a political party.
