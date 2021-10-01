SNAPS | Maybach V Class rides & gifts from Cartier! Khanyi Mbau gets ‘royal’ welcome back in Dubai

Media personality Khanyi Mbau is back in Dubai like she never left and her bae Kudzai Mushonga is a happy man, who went out of his way to give his woman a royal welcome back to the desert city.

After chanting “shiti indoda eDubai” and then making a hit track out of it with Sir Trill, Khanyi Mbau has changed her tune to ''landela indoda eDubai”.

The queen of bling boarded a first class flight back to Dubai on Thursday, heading back to her bae. She shared a snap of her passport with the plane ticket while waiting for her flight at the airport and switched off the comment section on Instagram.