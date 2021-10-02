SA reacts to Master KG revealing he was once a rapper called Young KG

Master KG recently left the TL shook when he revealed that not only does he love hip hop as a consumer but he actually used to rap before the Jerusalema wave hit and took over.

His hit single Jerusalema may have propelled the Limpopo musician to international stardom but Master KG is sure he was going to be big anyway and recently shared that he was a “rapper” in his come-up days.

A fan shared his observations about Master KG's love for hip hop and acknowledged his “fire” caption, and in response Master KG shared that while he's embraced the producer side of his talent, he used to spit bars

The music producer said he used to be a rapper by the name of Young KG, before he became the Master KG we all know today.

According to him, he used to drop really dope lines.

“I was a rapper before I became Master KG. I was called Young KG, my lines were really hard,” said the musician.