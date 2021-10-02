WATCH | 'It's a girl!' — Mmatema and hubby's cute gender reveal video
Songstress Mmatema and her hubby Tshepo Gavu hosted a cute gender reveal braai for three at their house and captured the moments on YouTube to share with friends, family and fans.
The Idols SA runner-up announced her pregnancy on social media earlier this month with a snap of her baby bump in a stunning dress.
While Mmatema is hoping for another son, Tshepo said he was holding his thumbs for a daughter.
“With our first child, he wanted a girl and I wanted a boy. God gave us a boy. This time around, he wants a girl again. I wouldn’t mind being a soccer mom, I think I’ve been around girls too much and he’s been around boys too much. We already have a name for a girl. I think Ethan [their first born son] would love a baby sister. He’s already over-protective.”
After bursting the balloons, it was revealed the couple is having a girl.
Watch the family's cute reaction below:
Mmatema got married in 2019 and gushed over her bae on Instagram.
She said she couldn't wait to spend forever with her husband.
“I’ve always thought I knew what being loved was until I met Mr G, always thought I knew what being absolutely happy and complete was until I said I do. A lot of the things I believed I had figured out until Lu kissed his bride ko Moletlane yesterday.”