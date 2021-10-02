TshisaLIVE

‘You’re my everyday miracle’ — Howza and Salamina Mosese celebrate 13 years of love

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 October 2021 - 08:00
Howza and Salamina Mosese are still deeply in love.
Howza and Salamina Mosese are still deeply in love.
Image: Instagram/Salamina Mosese

Media personalities Tshepo "Howza" Mosese and Salamina Mosese recently celebrated their 13 year anniversary, and the pair penned the sweetest letters to one another.

Salamina and Howza are still smitten and said as much when they celebrated one another on Instagram.

The Scandal actor took to Instagram to appreciate his lovely wife.

"I’m the luckiest man on earth to be celebrating 13 years of unconditional love with you Nana. May God continue to reign supreme in your heart dear. Loving me the way you have brought healing to my once broken soul. You’re my everyday miracle Matumelo. I love you forever kiddo."

Salamina sang her man's praises in her heartfelt message to her husband. 

"Celebrating 13 years of marriage with my bestie, my forever foot warmer, o-cuddle buddy, fellow spooner, Papa wa Tumi le Thato, my forever scary movie partner, my private serenader, favourite plus one and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. 13 years down nana. Forever to go! I love you hard!"

The couple met on the set of eTV's popular series Backstage at a time when Salaminawasn't really looking for love. Fast-forward more than a decade and they welcomed another child.

“With our family growing, I look forward to seeing more of the world together with our two children,” Howza told Bona.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2018, Salamina spoke about balancing the demands of being a mom and wife.

“The two are so different and both require work and effort. I love being a mom. My daughter is a joy and time spent with her is memorable. I have learnt about myself over the years, good and bad, and being conscious about each of these roles is important to me.

Salamina Mosese dishes on expecting her second child and the challenges of love

'Talking about this was very important because we created a marriage that made sense to us'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese on leaving 'Scandal!' after eight years

The nation has said farewell to 'Scandal!' character Lerumo Chabedi.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Actress Lusanda Mbane bids farewell to ‘Scandal!’ character Boniswa

"I leave Boniswa as a celebrated, powerful, undiluted villain. This is the end of her journey and she will now remain only in my heart," said Lusanda.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Maybach V Class rides & gifts from Cartier! Khanyi Mbau gets ‘royal’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘If he doesn’t apologise I have to open a case’ — Dr Malinga responds to ‘gun ... TshisaLIVE
  3. US actress Gabrielle Union celebrates ‘Blood & Water’ star Khosi Ngema TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! Busiswa responds to Makhadzi's comment that she'd 'beat' her in a fight TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | No more mumbling! Zakes Bantwini drops the lyrics to 'Osama' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting