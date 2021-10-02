‘You’re my everyday miracle’ — Howza and Salamina Mosese celebrate 13 years of love
Media personalities Tshepo "Howza" Mosese and Salamina Mosese recently celebrated their 13 year anniversary, and the pair penned the sweetest letters to one another.
Salamina and Howza are still smitten and said as much when they celebrated one another on Instagram.
The Scandal actor took to Instagram to appreciate his lovely wife.
"I’m the luckiest man on earth to be celebrating 13 years of unconditional love with you Nana. May God continue to reign supreme in your heart dear. Loving me the way you have brought healing to my once broken soul. You’re my everyday miracle Matumelo. I love you forever kiddo."
Salamina sang her man's praises in her heartfelt message to her husband.
"Celebrating 13 years of marriage with my bestie, my forever foot warmer, o-cuddle buddy, fellow spooner, Papa wa Tumi le Thato, my forever scary movie partner, my private serenader, favourite plus one and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. 13 years down nana. Forever to go! I love you hard!"
The couple met on the set of eTV's popular series Backstage at a time when Salaminawasn't really looking for love. Fast-forward more than a decade and they welcomed another child.
“With our family growing, I look forward to seeing more of the world together with our two children,” Howza told Bona.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2018, Salamina spoke about balancing the demands of being a mom and wife.
“The two are so different and both require work and effort. I love being a mom. My daughter is a joy and time spent with her is memorable. I have learnt about myself over the years, good and bad, and being conscious about each of these roles is important to me.