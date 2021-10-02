‘You’re my everyday miracle’ — Howza and Salamina Mosese celebrate 13 years of love

Media personalities Tshepo "Howza" Mosese and Salamina Mosese recently celebrated their 13 year anniversary, and the pair penned the sweetest letters to one another.

Salamina and Howza are still smitten and said as much when they celebrated one another on Instagram.

The Scandal actor took to Instagram to appreciate his lovely wife.

"I’m the luckiest man on earth to be celebrating 13 years of unconditional love with you Nana. May God continue to reign supreme in your heart dear. Loving me the way you have brought healing to my once broken soul. You’re my everyday miracle Matumelo. I love you forever kiddo."

Salamina sang her man's praises in her heartfelt message to her husband.

"Celebrating 13 years of marriage with my bestie, my forever foot warmer, o-cuddle buddy, fellow spooner, Papa wa Tumi le Thato, my forever scary movie partner, my private serenader, favourite plus one and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. 13 years down nana. Forever to go! I love you hard!"